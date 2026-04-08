Pezeshkian: Middle East ceasefire could form basis for talks to end war
Region
- 08 April, 2026
- 21:37
The ceasefire in the Middle East could serve as a foundation for negotiations aimed at ending the war in the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on his Telegram, according to Report.
"This ceasefire can become the basis for negotiations to achieve a final end to the war and ensure the absence of aggression in the region," he said.
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