Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Pezeshkian: Middle East ceasefire could form basis for talks to end war

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 21:37
    Pezeshkian: Middle East ceasefire could form basis for talks to end war

    The ceasefire in the Middle East could serve as a foundation for negotiations aimed at ending the war in the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on his Telegram, according to Report.

    "This ceasefire can become the basis for negotiations to achieve a final end to the war and ensure the absence of aggression in the region," he said.

    Masoud Pezeshkian US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Pezeşkian: Atəşkəs müharibənin başa çatmasına dair danışıqlar üçün təməl ola bilər
    Пезешкиан: Перемирие на Ближнем Востоке может стать основой для переговоров об окончании войны

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