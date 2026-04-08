Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Trump: There is only one group of meaningful points on Middle East settlement

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 20:38
    Trump: There is only one group of meaningful points on Middle East settlement

    US President Donald Trump stated that there is only one set of significant "points" acceptable to the United States that will be discussed behind closed doors during the ongoing negotiations on the Middle East.

    According to Report, Trump wrote on Truth Social that numerous agreements, lists, and letters circulating are from individuals with no connection to the US-Iran talks, many of whom are outright fraudsters or worse.

    He emphasized, "They will be rapidly exposed after our Federal Investigation is completed. There is only one group of meaningful 'POINTS' that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these Negotiations. These are the POINTS that are the basis on which we agreed to a CEASEFIRE.

    US-Iran talks Donald Trump
    Tramp: İranla danışıqlar qapalı formatda keçiriləcək
    Трамп: Переговоры с Ираном будут идти в закрытом формате

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