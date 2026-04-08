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    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 20:28
    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding

    Intense rainfall in Türkiye has led to two fatalities and significant damage to infrastructure in several regions.

    According to Report, citing Anadolu, two people died in Osmaniye province due to the effects of the downpours.

    In the Kadirli district, rivers overflowed, triggering floods and mudflows, submerging several vehicles.

    In Düziçi, a bridge over the Delichay River was destroyed, blocking the road between the Karajaoglan neighborhood and the village of Göllüler.

    Flooding and transportation disruptions were also reported in Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa, where streets were submerged.

    Local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution due to the risk of floods, mudslides, and landslides.

    Haber Global reports that cold air masses from the Balkans are expected to bring heavy precipitation, including snow in some areas, across 44 provinces in Türkiye. The country"s Directorate of Meteorology has issued warnings of adverse weather, including in Istanbul and Ankara.

    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding
    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding
    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding
    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding
    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding
    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding
    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding
    Heavy rainfall Turkiye
    Photo
    Türkiyədə güclü yağış səbəbindən 2 nəfər ölüb, avtomobilləri sel aparıb, infrastruktura ciddi ziyan dəyib
    Photo
    В Турции ливни привели к гибели двух человек

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