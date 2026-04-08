Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Russian Deputy FM, Azerbaijan's Ambassador mull prospects for Moscow-Baku cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 21:05
    Russian Deputy FM, Azerbaijan's Ambassador mull prospects for Moscow-Baku cooperation

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres in light of upcoming intergovernmental contacts, according to Report.

    "The sides noted their mutual commitment to continuing effective joint work aimed at further strengthening multifaceted Russian-Azerbaijani ties and allied cooperation, as well as ensuring security and developing cooperation in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Mikhail Galuzin Rahman Mustafayev Azerbaijan-Russia relations
    Qaluzin və Mustafayev Moskva ilə Bakı arasında əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Галузин и Мустафаев обсудили перспективы сотрудничества между Москвой и Баку

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