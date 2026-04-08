Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres in light of upcoming intergovernmental contacts, according to Report.

"The sides noted their mutual commitment to continuing effective joint work aimed at further strengthening multifaceted Russian-Azerbaijani ties and allied cooperation, as well as ensuring security and developing cooperation in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.