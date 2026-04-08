Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Italy summons Israeli ambassador over shelling of peacekeepers in Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 20:57
    Italy summons Israeli ambassador over shelling of peacekeepers in Lebanon

    The Israeli ambassador has been summoned to Italy"s Foreign Ministry following today's shelling of Italian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

    According to Report, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on X that he had instructed the ambassador to be called in for clarification regarding the events in Lebanon.

    "I have instructed that the Israeli ambassador to Italy be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify today's events in Lebanon. Italian military personnel are inviolable," he stated.

    Earlier reports indicated that an Italian convoy came under fire from the Israeli army, though no injuries were reported. Rome emphasized that efforts to maintain peace in Lebanon and support de-escalation will continue, while insisting on respect for the role and safety of peacekeepers.

    Antonio Tajani UNIFIL Escalation in Middle East Israeli ambassador
    Livanda sülhməramlıların atəşə tutulmasına görə İsrail səfiri İtaliya XİN-ə çağırılıb
    МИД Италии вызвал посла Израиля из-за обстрела миротворцев в Ливане

    Latest News

    21:47

    Erdogan and Sharif discuss US-Iran ceasefire

    Region
    21:37

    Pezeshkian: Middle East ceasefire could form basis for talks to end war

    Region
    21:08
    Photo

    Prime Minister of Lithuania arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Russian Deputy FM, Azerbaijan's Ambassador mull prospects for Moscow-Baku cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:57

    Italy summons Israeli ambassador over shelling of peacekeepers in Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:48

    Azerbaijan tightens security requirements for Internet providers – EXCLUSIVE

    ICT
    20:38

    Trump: There is only one group of meaningful points on Middle East settlement

    Other countries
    20:28
    Photo

    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding

    Region
    20:17

    Araghchi and Bayramov discuss regional situation – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed