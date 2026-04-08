Italy summons Israeli ambassador over shelling of peacekeepers in Lebanon

The Israeli ambassador has been summoned to Italy"s Foreign Ministry following today's shelling of Italian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

According to Report, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on X that he had instructed the ambassador to be called in for clarification regarding the events in Lebanon.

"I have instructed that the Israeli ambassador to Italy be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify today's events in Lebanon. Italian military personnel are inviolable," he stated.

Earlier reports indicated that an Italian convoy came under fire from the Israeli army, though no injuries were reported. Rome emphasized that efforts to maintain peace in Lebanon and support de-escalation will continue, while insisting on respect for the role and safety of peacekeepers.