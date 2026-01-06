Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Danish prime minister says US takeover of Greenland would mark NATO's end

    Other countries
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 13:19
    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Monday an American takeover of Greenland would amount to the end of the NATO military alliance, Report informs via AP.

    Her comments came in response to US President Donald Trump's renewed call for the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island to come under US control in the aftermath of the weekend military operation in Venezuela.

    The dead-of-night operation by US forces in Caracas to capture leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife early Saturday left the world stunned, and heightened concerns in Denmark and Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of the Danish kingdom and thus part of NATO.

    Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart, Jens Frederik Nielsen, blasted the president"s comments and warned of catastrophic consequences. Numerous European leaders expressed solidarity with them.

    "If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops," Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster TV2 on Monday. "That is, including our NATO and thus the security that has been provided since the end of the Second World War."

    Baş nazir: ABŞ-nin Qrenlandiyanı ələ keçirməsi NATO-nun sonu demək olacaq
    Премьер Дании: Захват Гренландии Штатами будет означать конец военного альянса НАТО

