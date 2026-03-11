Container ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast: UK Maritime Agency

A container ship was hit off the coast of the United Arab Emirates by an unidentified projectile, a British maritime security agency reported Wednesday, as Iran carries out a retaliation campaign in the Gulf in response to US-Israeli strikes, Report informs via AFP.

"The Master of a container vessel has reported that the vessel has sustained damage from a suspected but unknown projectile," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding the extent of the damage was unknown but all crew members were safe.

The incident took place 25 nautical miles (29 miles) northwest of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the agency said.

It called on vessels to transit the region "with caution" while authorities investigate the incident.