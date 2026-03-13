Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Western Azerbaijan Community criticizes position of several MEPs

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 14:16
    Western Azerbaijan Community criticizes position of several MEPs

    The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement condemning the accusations leveled against Azerbaijan by several members of the European Parliament, Report informs.

    The Community's statement read that a group of members of the European Parliament sent a letter to the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, containing slanderous and hostile accusations against Azerbaijan.

    The document emphasizes that this position by European parliamentarians comes amid the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the commencement of trade contacts between the two countries, and the official visit of European Council President Antonio Costa to Azerbaijan.

    The Community believes that such statements effectively play into the hands of revanchist circles in Armenia and beyond.

    "In this context, the provision of airtime on France24 to the remnants of the so-called regime also raises many questions. Why is the establishment of peace in the region so preoccupying some in Europe, who continue to make old accusations against Azerbaijan?" the statement reads.

    The Community also stated that European parliamentarians, while advocating for the return of Armenians who fled Karabakh, deny the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their historical lands in Armenia.

    "We strongly condemn the approach to human rights and humanitarian issues through the prism of ethnic and religious bias," reads the statement.

    Western Azerbaijan Community European Parliament
    Qərbi Azərbaycan İcması avropalı parlamentarilərin ittihamlarını qınayıb
    В Общине Западного Азербайджана раскритиковали позицию ряда депутатов Европарламента

    Latest News

    15:03

    Azerbaijan to establish 90,000-hectare national park in liberated territories

    Ecology
    14:55

    Slovak President Peter Pellegrini eyes visiting Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev to participate in WUF13

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    BSEC emphasizes importance of coordination in Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    14:40

    Binali Yildirim: Middle Corridor key link between Europe and Asia

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Shahmar Movsumov: Azerbaijan is developing relations using its geographical position

    Infrastructure
    14:30

    EBRD eyes financing construction of missing link of Middle Corridor in Türkiye

    Finance
    14:27

    Rashid Alimov: Central Asia becoming key element of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    14:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UNCTAD discuss digital trade cooperation prospects

    ICT
    All News Feed