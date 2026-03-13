Western Azerbaijan Community criticizes position of several MEPs

The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement condemning the accusations leveled against Azerbaijan by several members of the European Parliament, Report informs.

The Community's statement read that a group of members of the European Parliament sent a letter to the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, containing slanderous and hostile accusations against Azerbaijan.

The document emphasizes that this position by European parliamentarians comes amid the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the commencement of trade contacts between the two countries, and the official visit of European Council President Antonio Costa to Azerbaijan.

The Community believes that such statements effectively play into the hands of revanchist circles in Armenia and beyond.

"In this context, the provision of airtime on France24 to the remnants of the so-called regime also raises many questions. Why is the establishment of peace in the region so preoccupying some in Europe, who continue to make old accusations against Azerbaijan?" the statement reads.

The Community also stated that European parliamentarians, while advocating for the return of Armenians who fled Karabakh, deny the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their historical lands in Armenia.

"We strongly condemn the approach to human rights and humanitarian issues through the prism of ethnic and religious bias," reads the statement.