Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Explosion rocks Tehran square during Quds Day march

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 13:54
    Explosion rocks Tehran square during Quds Day march

    An explosion occurred in the vicinity of a Quds Day rally in Tehran on Friday, Iranian state media noted, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

    Two prominent political figures were said by state media to be marching in Tehran at the time: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, and head of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.

    The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

    Explosion in Tehran
    İranda "Müqəddəs Qüds" günü yürüşü zamanı partlayış olub
    В Тегеране во время марша в День Аль-Кудс прогремел взрыв

    Latest News

    15:03

    Azerbaijan to establish 90,000-hectare national park in liberated territories

    Ecology
    14:55

    Slovak President Peter Pellegrini eyes visiting Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev to participate in WUF13

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    BSEC emphasizes importance of coordination in Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    14:40

    Binali Yildirim: Middle Corridor key link between Europe and Asia

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Shahmar Movsumov: Azerbaijan is developing relations using its geographical position

    Infrastructure
    14:30

    EBRD eyes financing construction of missing link of Middle Corridor in Türkiye

    Finance
    14:27

    Rashid Alimov: Central Asia becoming key element of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    14:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UNCTAD discuss digital trade cooperation prospects

    ICT
    All News Feed