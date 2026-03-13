Explosion rocks Tehran square during Quds Day march
- 13 March, 2026
- 13:54
An explosion occurred in the vicinity of a Quds Day rally in Tehran on Friday, Iranian state media noted, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.
Two prominent political figures were said by state media to be marching in Tehran at the time: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, and head of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.
The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.
