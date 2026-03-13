Azerbaijani embassy holds iftar for Senegalese children from low-income families

A charity iftar event was organized for 250 students and their teachers from five schools that teach the Holy Quran in the city of Touba, Report informs, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Senegal.

The project, implemented with the support of Senegal's AVISE Senegal association and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Senegal, is to provide assistance to children from families with limited financial means who study at schools teaching the Holy Quran during the month of Ramadan. This is because the vast majority of these children live away from their families and devote their time to studying the Holy Quran. In this regard, ensuring quality food for them during the month of Ramadan is of particular importance.

During the iftar event, hot meals, dates, and various food products were distributed to the children. The main purpose of this initiative is to promote values such as solidarity, compassion, and sharing during the month of Ramadan, while at the same time strengthening humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Senegal.

The city of Touba is considered one of the most important spiritual centers of Senegal and plays a significant role in the spread of Islamic sciences in the country.