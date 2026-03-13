China, US to hold trade talks in Paris amid Mideast tensions

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    13 March, 2026
    Senior trade negotiators from China and the United States will meet in Paris for their sixth round of economic and trade consultations as Middle East tensions disrupt global energy supplies, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    China's Commerce Ministry said Friday that Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to France from March 14 to 17 for talks with the US side, which is expected to be led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

    "The two sides will be guided by the important consensus" reached by their leaders and will discuss economic and trade issues of mutual concern, the ministry said.

    The meeting comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned visit to China from March 31 to April 2, according to the White House, though Beijing has not confirmed the schedule.

    Previous rounds of talks were held in Geneva, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Kuala Lumpur, helping reduce tariffs that had previously climbed to triple-digit levels.

