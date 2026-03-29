North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a ground test of a solid-fuel rocket engine ​made with carbon-fibre materials, as well as inspections of special operations forces ‌training and a new main battle tank, state media KCNA said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

KCNA said the new high-thrust solid‑fuel engine had a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilonewtons and that the ground ​test formed part of a new five-year defence development plan aimed ​at upgrading the country's strategic strike capabilities.

Kim was quoted as ⁠saying the test was of major significance for modernising North Korea's strategic forces.

In separate reports, KCNA said Kim also inspected a special operations forces training ​base, stressing the need for intense peacetime training to prepare for modern warfare, ​and outlined plans to reorganise the country's special operations units.

Kim also attended tests of a ‌new ⁠main battle tank, with KCNA quoting him as claiming its active protection system was capable of intercepting nearly all existing anti-tank weapons and that the tank was unmatched globally.

At a rare ruling party congress held in February, Kim unveiled ​a new five-year plan ​that reaffirmed continued ⁠development of nuclear weapons, while calling for a broad upgrade of the country's military capabilities.