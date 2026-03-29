Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    North Korea's Kim inspects solid-fuel engine, new tank

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 11:53
    North Korea's Kim inspects solid-fuel engine, new tank

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a ground test of a solid-fuel rocket engine ​made with carbon-fibre materials, as well as inspections of special operations forces ‌training and a new main battle tank, state media KCNA said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    KCNA said the new high-thrust solid‑fuel engine had a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilonewtons and that the ground ​test formed part of a new five-year defence development plan aimed ​at upgrading the country's strategic strike capabilities.

    Kim was quoted as ⁠saying the test was of major significance for modernising North Korea's strategic forces.

    In separate reports, KCNA said Kim also inspected a special operations forces training ​base, stressing the need for intense peacetime training to prepare for modern warfare, ​and outlined plans to reorganise the country's special operations units.

    Kim also attended tests of a ‌new ⁠main battle tank, with KCNA quoting him as claiming its active protection system was capable of intercepting nearly all existing anti-tank weapons and that the tank was unmatched globally.

    At a rare ruling party congress held in February, Kim unveiled ​a new five-year plan ​that reaffirmed continued ⁠development of nuclear weapons, while calling for a broad upgrade of the country's military capabilities.

    Kim Jong Un Special operations forces Main battle tank
    Kim Çen In Şimali Koreyanın xüsusi təyinatlı qüvvələrini yoxlayıb
    Ким Чен Ын проинспектировал спецназ на фоне военного усиления КНДР

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