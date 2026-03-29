Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Tofig Musayev comments on his first UFC win

    Individual sports
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 12:28
    Tofig Musayev comments on his first UFC win

    Tofig Musayev commented on his first victory in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he defeated Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes in Seattle, US, Report informs.

    "When they don't believe in you, you prove them wrong," the 36-year-old athlete said in a post on his social media account.

    Tofig Musayev defeated Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision of the judges after three rounds. This was his first victory in his second fight in the UFC.

    Tofig Musayev Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
    Tofiq Musayev UFC-də qazandığı ilk qələbəni şərh edib
    Тофиг Мусаев прокомментировал свою первую победу в UFC

    Latest News

    12:28

    Tofig Musayev comments on his first UFC win

    Individual sports
    12:07

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    11:53

    North Korea's Kim inspects solid-fuel engine, new tank

    Other countries
    11:29

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli takes second career win at Suzuka

    Formula 1
    11:08
    Photo
    Video

    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry

    Incident
    10:54

    Iran threatens to hit US university campuses in Middle East

    Region
    10:38

    WTO talks stalled going into final day amid US-India e-commerce deadlock

    Other countries
    10:22

    Macron calls Barzani to express support

    Other countries
    09:59

    Abbas Aragchi thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

    Region
    All News Feed