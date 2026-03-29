Tofig Musayev comments on his first UFC win
Individual sports
- 29 March, 2026
- 12:28
Tofig Musayev commented on his first victory in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he defeated Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes in Seattle, US, Report informs.
"When they don't believe in you, you prove them wrong," the 36-year-old athlete said in a post on his social media account.
Tofig Musayev defeated Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision of the judges after three rounds. This was his first victory in his second fight in the UFC.
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