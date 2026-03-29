Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli takes second career win at Suzuka

    Formula 1
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 11:29
    F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli takes second career win at Suzuka

    Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli took his second straight win in Formula 1 after recovering from a slow start at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Report informs via ESPN.

    Having found himself as low as sixth after a slow start, the 19-year-old made up ground before a safety car played into his hands.

    It came after Oliver Bearman spun out and crashed his Haas the barriers at the Spoon hairpin.

    Oscar Piastri in the McLaren finished second while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded up the podium.

    Kimi Antonelli Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix
    Antonelli "Formula 1" üzrə Yaponiya Qran-prisinin qalibi olub
    Антонелли выиграл Гран-при Японии "Формулы 1"

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