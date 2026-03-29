F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli takes second career win at Suzuka

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli took his second straight win in Formula 1 after recovering from a slow start at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Report informs via ESPN.

Having found himself as low as sixth after a slow start, the 19-year-old made up ground before a safety car played into his hands.

It came after Oliver Bearman spun out and crashed his Haas the barriers at the Spoon hairpin.

Oscar Piastri in the McLaren finished second while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded up the podium.