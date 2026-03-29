Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry

    Incident
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 11:08
    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry

    The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) continued working without interruption throughout the past night to implement relevant safety measures in areas flooded as a result of intense rainfall.

    According to a statement provided by the MES to Report, 216 people were evacuated to safe areas.

    "Thirty-six of those evacuated are minors," the statement said.

    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry
    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry
    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry
    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry

    Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Photo
    Video
    FHN: 36-sı azyaşlı olmaqla, ümumilikdə 216 nəfər təhlükəsiz əraziyə təxliyə edilib
    Спасатели МЧС Азербайджана на фоне проливных дождей эвакуировали свыше 210 человек

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