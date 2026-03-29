216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry
Incident
- 29 March, 2026
- 11:08
The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) continued working without interruption throughout the past night to implement relevant safety measures in areas flooded as a result of intense rainfall.
According to a statement provided by the MES to Report, 216 people were evacuated to safe areas.
"Thirty-six of those evacuated are minors," the statement said.
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