Abdulaziz Kamilov: Uzbekistan ready to support creation of Zangazur Corridor

Uzbekistan is among the first countries willing to support the creation of the Zangazur Corridor, Abdulaziz Kamilov, adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on Foreign Policy, said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to Kamilov, the country views the project not only as a security tool but also as a strategic prerequisite for enhancing the competitiveness of regional partners.

He noted that Uzbekistan supports the creation of a multi-layered partnership system, including transport routes that will ensure connectivity between countries in East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Kamilov emphasized that the integration of these routes will create a diversified system that will strengthen both the economic and transport and logistics security of the region.