Murat Kurum: Net-zero carbon initiative must be expanded

The initiative to reduce carbon emissions to net zero must be expanded, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and COP31 President Murat Kurum, told journalists during the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Kurum noted that discussions were held with former COP presidents at the forum: "We intend to hold a COP that strengthens previous decisions. Our main goal is for all countries to implement energy policies that ensure self-sufficiency. Most importantly, we support renewable energy. Climate problems are widespread across the world. Pacific islands face the threat of being submerged. The net-zero carbon initiative must be expanded. Our discussions will focus on solving such problems."