Murat Kurum: Net-zero carbon initiative must be expanded
Ecology
- 13 March, 2026
- 13:48
The initiative to reduce carbon emissions to net zero must be expanded, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and COP31 President Murat Kurum, told journalists during the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.
Kurum noted that discussions were held with former COP presidents at the forum: "We intend to hold a COP that strengthens previous decisions. Our main goal is for all countries to implement energy policies that ensure self-sufficiency. Most importantly, we support renewable energy. Climate problems are widespread across the world. Pacific islands face the threat of being submerged. The net-zero carbon initiative must be expanded. Our discussions will focus on solving such problems."
Latest News
15:03
Azerbaijan to establish 90,000-hectare national park in liberated territoriesEcology
14:55
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini eyes visiting Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
14:48
Shavkat Mirziyoyev to participate in WUF13Foreign policy
14:45
BSEC emphasizes importance of coordination in Middle Corridor developmentInfrastructure
14:40
Binali Yildirim: Middle Corridor key link between Europe and AsiaForeign policy
14:38
Shahmar Movsumov: Azerbaijan is developing relations using its geographical positionInfrastructure
14:30
EBRD eyes financing construction of missing link of Middle Corridor in TürkiyeFinance
14:27
Rashid Alimov: Central Asia becoming key element of Middle CorridorInfrastructure
14:23
Photo