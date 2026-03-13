Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Murat Kurum: Net-zero carbon initiative must be expanded

    Ecology
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 13:48
    Murat Kurum: Net-zero carbon initiative must be expanded

    The initiative to reduce carbon emissions to net zero must be expanded, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and COP31 President Murat Kurum, told journalists during the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    Kurum noted that discussions were held with former COP presidents at the forum: "We intend to hold a COP that strengthens previous decisions. Our main goal is for all countries to implement energy policies that ensure self-sufficiency. Most importantly, we support renewable energy. Climate problems are widespread across the world. Pacific islands face the threat of being submerged. The net-zero carbon initiative must be expanded. Our discussions will focus on solving such problems."

    Murat Kurum: Karbon tullantılarının sıfıra endirilməsi təşəbbüsü genişləndirilməlidir
    Мурат Курум призвал расширить инициативу по нулевым выбросам углерода

