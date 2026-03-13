Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Number of salaried employees in Azerbaijan reaches 1.78 million

    Business
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 13:27
    As of February 1, 2026, the number of salaried employees in Azerbaijan was 1.78 million people, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Some 861,400 of them worked in the public sector, while 920,600 were employed in the private sector.

    In January, the average monthly nominal salary in the country increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,103 manats ($649).

    State Statistical Committee public sector private sector salaried employees
