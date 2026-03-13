Number of salaried employees in Azerbaijan reaches 1.78 million

As of February 1, 2026, the number of salaried employees in Azerbaijan was 1.78 million people, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Some 861,400 of them worked in the public sector, while 920,600 were employed in the private sector.

In January, the average monthly nominal salary in the country increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,103 manats ($649).