Over 24,500 facilities in Iran damaged by US, Israeli strikes

Over 24,500 civilian structures, including 19,770 residential buildings, were damaged as a result of US and Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, said Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Report informs.

Furthermore, over 4,500 commercial facilities were also damaged, he noted.

He added that 69 schools were damaged in the attacks, killing 154 people and injuring 195 teachers and students.