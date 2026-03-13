Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Over 24,500 facilities in Iran damaged by US, Israeli strikes

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 14:00
    Over 24,500 civilian structures, including 19,770 residential buildings, were damaged as a result of US and Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, said Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Report informs.

    Furthermore, over 4,500 commercial facilities were also damaged, he noted.

    He added that 69 schools were damaged in the attacks, killing 154 people and injuring 195 teachers and students.

    Red Crescent Society US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İranda ABŞ və İsrailin zərbələri nəticəsində 25 minə yaxın obyekt zədələnib
    В Иране из-за ударов США и Израиля повреждения получили свыше 24,5 тыс. объектов

