Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Ana Birchall: Azerbaijan became key link of for TITR

    Infrastructure
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 14:05
    Ana Birchall: Azerbaijan became key link of for TITR

    The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR) has become an important tool for strengthening stability and expanding opportunities for international trade, Ana Birchall, advisor to the President of Romania for Foreign Policy, Strategic Partnerships, and Romanians Abroad (2025), former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania (2018–2019), and former Minister of Justice of Romania (2019), said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    According to Birchall, under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the country has become an indispensable anchor of the Middle Corridor, which connects Europe and Asia.

    "The Middle Corridor is not just an infrastructure project, but a strategic instrument for stability, diversification, and independence, ensuring the region's resilience to global shocks and opening up new opportunities for international trade," she said.

    According to her, transit volumes along the corridor have increased by 150% in one year, and transit time from Asia to Europe has been reduced from 45 to 20 days.

    Ana Birchall Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) Middle Corridor Global Baku Forum
    Ana Birçall: Azərbaycan Orta Dəhlizin əsas həlqəsinə çevrilib
    Ана Бирчалл: Азербайджан - ключевое звено Среднего коридора

    Latest News

    15:03

    Azerbaijan to establish 90,000-hectare national park in liberated territories

    Ecology
    14:55

    Slovak President Peter Pellegrini eyes visiting Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev to participate in WUF13

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    BSEC emphasizes importance of coordination in Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    14:40

    Binali Yildirim: Middle Corridor key link between Europe and Asia

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Shahmar Movsumov: Azerbaijan is developing relations using its geographical position

    Infrastructure
    14:30

    EBRD eyes financing construction of missing link of Middle Corridor in Türkiye

    Finance
    14:27

    Rashid Alimov: Central Asia becoming key element of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    14:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UNCTAD discuss digital trade cooperation prospects

    ICT
    All News Feed