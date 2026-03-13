Ana Birchall: Azerbaijan became key link of for TITR

The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR) has become an important tool for strengthening stability and expanding opportunities for international trade, Ana Birchall, advisor to the President of Romania for Foreign Policy, Strategic Partnerships, and Romanians Abroad (2025), former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania (2018–2019), and former Minister of Justice of Romania (2019), said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to Birchall, under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the country has become an indispensable anchor of the Middle Corridor, which connects Europe and Asia.

"The Middle Corridor is not just an infrastructure project, but a strategic instrument for stability, diversification, and independence, ensuring the region's resilience to global shocks and opening up new opportunities for international trade," she said.

According to her, transit volumes along the corridor have increased by 150% in one year, and transit time from Asia to Europe has been reduced from 45 to 20 days.