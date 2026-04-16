The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan clarified the data on the import of $960 worth of goods from Armenia in March 2026.

In response to a query from Report, the agency stated that the matter concerned roses imported from the Netherlands to Armenia and then to Azerbaijan.

The committee explained that, in accordance with the rules for publishing foreign trade statistics, upon import of goods, the country of origin of the goods is indicated as the partner country. In this case, the flowers (roses) were reflected in customs statistics as imports from Armenia.