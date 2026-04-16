Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee clarifies $960 import data from Armenia

    Business
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 18:09
    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee clarifies $960 import data from Armenia

    The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan clarified the data on the import of $960 worth of goods from Armenia in March 2026.

    In response to a query from Report, the agency stated that the matter concerned roses imported from the Netherlands to Armenia and then to Azerbaijan.

    The committee explained that, in accordance with the rules for publishing foreign trade statistics, upon import of goods, the country of origin of the goods is indicated as the partner country. In this case, the flowers (roses) were reflected in customs statistics as imports from Armenia.

    State Customs Committee Azerbaijan Armenia imports
    Dövlət Gömrük Komitəsi Ermənistandan mal idxalını şərh edib
    В ГТК Азербайджана внесли ясность в данные об импорте из Армении на $960

    Latest News

    00:03

    Trump says he is not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extended

    Other countries
    23:57

    Netanyahu: Israel has 'historic' opportunity for peace with Lebanon

    Other countries
    23:40

    Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President Pezeshkian

    Region
    23:26

    Erdogan says South Caucasus peace efforts should set example for world

    Region
    23:18
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova: Only joint efforts can build a just world

    Foreign policy
    23:02

    Galuzin discusses South Caucasus situation with Turkish envoy to Russia

    Region
    22:47

    Rovshan Najaf participates in Ashgabat conference

    Energy
    22:30
    Photo

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss defense industry cooperation development

    Military
    22:18

    Israel Katz: Iran faces 'historic crossroads' amid US-Iran peace talks

    Other countries
    All News Feed