Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee clarifies $960 import data from Armenia
Business
- 16 April, 2026
- 18:09
The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan clarified the data on the import of $960 worth of goods from Armenia in March 2026.
In response to a query from Report, the agency stated that the matter concerned roses imported from the Netherlands to Armenia and then to Azerbaijan.
The committee explained that, in accordance with the rules for publishing foreign trade statistics, upon import of goods, the country of origin of the goods is indicated as the partner country. In this case, the flowers (roses) were reflected in customs statistics as imports from Armenia.
Latest News
00:03
Trump says he is not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extendedOther countries
23:57
Netanyahu: Israel has 'historic' opportunity for peace with LebanonOther countries
23:40
Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President PezeshkianRegion
23:26
Erdogan says South Caucasus peace efforts should set example for worldRegion
23:18
Photo
Sahiba Gafarova: Only joint efforts can build a just worldForeign policy
23:02
Galuzin discusses South Caucasus situation with Turkish envoy to RussiaRegion
22:47
Rovshan Najaf participates in Ashgabat conferenceEnergy
22:30
Photo
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss defense industry cooperation developmentMilitary
22:18