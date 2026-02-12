Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Other countries
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 12:55
    Britain allocating £500M for Ukraine's air defense

    The UK will provide Ukraine with more than £500 million in new defence missiles and systems, the Ministry of Defence has announced, Report informs referring to The Standard.

    Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK will contribute £150 million for the first time to NATO's prioritised Ukraine requirements list (Purl), a program designed to ensure air defence missiles reach Ukraine quickly.

    A further 1,000 lightweight multirole missiles, manufactured in Belfast, will be delivered to Ukraine under a £390 million deal.

    Thursday"s announcement comes as Healey co-hosts meetings in Brussels with the 50-nation Ukraine Defence Contact Group and NATO defence ministers.

    Healey and German defence minister Boris Pistorius will co-chair the meeting, attended by Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov and NATO secretary general Mark Rutte.

    Under the Purl scheme, NATO countries work together to buy defence equipment from the United States for Ukraine.

    Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: "As we approach the fifth year of (Vladimir) Putin's full-scale invasion, the UK and our allies are more committed than ever to supporting Ukraine. I'm proud of the UK's continued leadership and pleased to confirm a new half a billion pound package of air defence, including £150 million for Purl, to help Ukrainians defend against Putin's relentless drone and missile attacks."

    Britaniya Ukraynanın hava hücumundan müdafiəsi üçün 500 milyon funt sterlinq ayırır
    Великобритания выделяет 500 млн фунтов стерлингов на противовоздушную оборону Украины

    Britain allocating £500M for Ukraine's air defense

