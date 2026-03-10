Bahrain says over 100 Iranian missiles destroyed
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 16:33
Bahrain's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 105 Iranian missiles, reads a statement by the General Command of the Bahraini Armed Forces, Report informs.
"Also, 176 Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted since Iran's retaliatory strikes against countries hosting US forces and assets engulfed the region. Air defense systems continue to respond to Iranian attacks," the statement said.
