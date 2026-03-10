Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Bahrain says over 100 Iranian missiles destroyed

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 16:33
    Bahrain says over 100 Iranian missiles destroyed

    Bahrain's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 105 Iranian missiles, reads a statement by the General Command of the Bahraini Armed Forces, Report informs.

    "Also, 176 Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted since Iran's retaliatory strikes against countries hosting US forces and assets engulfed the region. Air defense systems continue to respond to Iranian attacks," the statement said.

    Bahrain US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Bəhreyn İranın 100-dən çox raketinin məhv edildiyini bildirib
    Бахрейн сообщил об уничтожении свыше 100 иранских ракет

    Latest News

    17:45

    Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to Trump

    Other countries
    17:44

    Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran war

    Other countries
    17:31

    Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC

    Region
    17:23

    Pete Hegseth: US will continue operation against Iran until its defeat

    Other countries
    17:06

    UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    17:03

    Azerbaijan attracting US company to create next-generation digital platform

    ICT
    17:03

    US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official says

    Region
    17:02

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe referendum in Kazakhstan

    Milli Majlis
    16:51

    MEDIA: Europe Press Freedom Report contains biased judgments about media in Azerbaijan

    Media
    All News Feed