Australia, Germany to boost defense and space cooperation

Australia and Germany will increase cooperation on defense and space capabilities under agreements announced in Canberra on Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.

Australia's Minister for Defense Richard Marles and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius said after meeting at Parliament House in Canberra that the two nations will pursue a status of forces agreement that will make it easier for their defense forces to operate from each other's countries.

Additionally, they announced that Australia and Germany have signed a letter of intent regarding space cooperation and that the Australian government will sign a letter of cooperation with German missile manufacturer TDW.