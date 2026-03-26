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    Australia, Germany to boost defense and space cooperation

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    • 26 March, 2026
    • 14:37
    Australia, Germany to boost defense and space cooperation

    Australia and Germany will increase cooperation on defense and space capabilities under agreements announced in Canberra on Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Australia's Minister for Defense Richard Marles and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius said after meeting at Parliament House in Canberra that the two nations will pursue a status of forces agreement that will make it easier for their defense forces to operate from each other's countries.

    Additionally, they announced that Australia and Germany have signed a letter of intent regarding space cooperation and that the Australian government will sign a letter of cooperation with German missile manufacturer TDW.

    Richard Marles Boris Pistorius defense cooperation
    Avstraliya və Almaniya kosmik müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı gücləndirir
    Австралия и Германия создадут систему космического раннего предупреждения

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