    62nd Munich Security Conference opens

    • 13 February, 2026
    • 14:08
    62nd Munich Security Conference opens

    The 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC 2026) opened on February 13, Report informs.

    The conference will host 60 heads of state and government, over 200 ministers from 120 countries, and more than 40 officials from organizations including the United Nations, NATO, and the European Union.

    Approximately 1,000 journalists from 115 countries have registered to cover this year's event.

    Münxen Təhlükəsizlik Konfransı işə başlayıb
    В Германии начала работу Мюнхенская конференция по безопасности

