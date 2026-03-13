Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    2 killed in drone strike in Oman

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 11:14
    2 killed in drone strike in Oman

    Two people were killed and several injured in a drone strike in the area of the city of Sohar in Oman, Report informs via Ynet.

    This was reported by Oman's official news agency (ONA), which added that another drone fell in an open area, with no casualties in the incident.

    drone strike Killed and injured
    Omanda PUA-nın düşməsi zamanı iki xarici vətəndaş ölüb
    В Омане в результате падения БПЛА два человека погибли

    Latest News

    11:56

    Azerbaijan's financial sector assets down nearly 12% in 2025

    Finance
    11:52

    64 were granted Azerbaijani citizenship in 2025

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran

    Other countries
    11:45

    Lu Mei: China-Azerbaijan trade reached $420M in January

    Business
    11:34

    Arsenal eye move for Leipzig's Lukeba

    Football
    11:29

    Lu Mei: China intends to actively participate in int'l events in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:25

    Lu Mei: China-Azerbaijan relations showing strong momentum

    Foreign policy
    11:23
    Photo

    China's role in global governance discussed at Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    11:16

    Lu Mei thanks Azerbaijani government for evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed