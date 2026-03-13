2 killed in drone strike in Oman
Other countries
- 13 March, 2026
- 11:14
Two people were killed and several injured in a drone strike in the area of the city of Sohar in Oman, Report informs via Ynet.
This was reported by Oman's official news agency (ONA), which added that another drone fell in an open area, with no casualties in the incident.
