12 injured in overnight attacks on Kyiv
Other countries
- 10 October, 2025
- 10:38
Twelve people were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, overnight, said the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, Report informs referring to RBC-Ukraine.
"Twelve people were injured as a result of the attack on the capital. Eight of them are in hospitals. Four are receiving outpatient care," Klitschko noted.
