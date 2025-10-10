Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    12 injured in overnight attacks on Kyiv

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 10:38
    12 injured in overnight attacks on Kyiv

    Twelve people were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, overnight, said the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, Report informs referring to RBC-Ukraine.

    "Twelve people were injured as a result of the attack on the capital. Eight of them are in hospitals. Four are receiving outpatient care," Klitschko noted.

    Ukraine Russia attacks
    Rusiyanın Kiyevə gecə saatlarında endirdiyi zərbələr nəticəsində 12 nəfər yaralanıb
    В результате ночных атак по Киеву пострадало 12 человек

    Latest News

    11:42

    President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin's development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

    Foreign policy
    11:37

    Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace efforts

    Region
    11:25

    President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

    Foreign policy
    11:15

    Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall session

    Milli Majlis
    11:13
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe – UPDATED-2

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grow almost 8%

    Business
    10:46

    40 Azerbaijanis readmitted from Germany on October 9

    Domestic policy
    10:44

    Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in Dushanbe

    Region
    10:38

    12 injured in overnight attacks on Kyiv

    Other countries
    All News Feed