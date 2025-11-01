Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Egypt on visit

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt on a working visit on 1 November.

According to Report, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at the Cairo International Airport by Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Valid Shams, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov and other officials.

Sahiba Gafarova will attend the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum as part of the visit.