Milli Majlis to send congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva
Milli Majlis
- 17 October, 2025
- 12:33
On the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence - the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) will address a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.
According to Report, the proposal was made by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova during today's plenary session of the parliament.
"Tomorrow marks the Day of Restoration of Independence in Azerbaijan," Gafarova said. "I propose that a congratulatory letter be sent on behalf of the Milli Majlis to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva."
The speaker's proposal was met with applause by the members of parliament.
