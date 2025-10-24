Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has approved in the final reading a bill to include foreign and stateless inmates as compulsory health insurance beneficiaries, Report informs.

The proposed amendment to the "Bill on Medical Insurance" was discussed during today's plenary session in the third reading.

Under the current law, Azerbaijani citizens, foreigners and stateless persons granted refugee status in the country, and those under the protection of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan are considered insured.

The amendment expands this list to include foreigners and stateless persons serving temporary or life imprisonment (excluding those in colony-type penitentiary institutions), in addition to those already under UNHCR protection.

The draft law was put to a vote and approved in the third reading.