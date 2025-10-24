Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    Milli Majlis
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:33
    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has approved in the final reading a bill to include foreign and stateless inmates as compulsory health insurance beneficiaries, Report informs.

    The proposed amendment to the "Bill on Medical Insurance" was discussed during today's plenary session in the third reading.

    Under the current law, Azerbaijani citizens, foreigners and stateless persons granted refugee status in the country, and those under the protection of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan are considered insured.

    The amendment expands this list to include foreigners and stateless persons serving temporary or life imprisonment (excluding those in colony-type penitentiary institutions), in addition to those already under UNHCR protection.

    The draft law was put to a vote and approved in the third reading.

    Əcnəbi və vətəndaşlığı olmayan məhkumların icbari tibbi sığortadan yararlanma təklifi son oxunuşda qəbul edilib
    ММ утвердил право на ОМС для иностранцев, отбывающих наказание в Азербайджане

