    Azerbaijan changing rules for demining work in Shusha

    Milli Majlis
    23 December, 2025
    15:01
    If a cultural or historical monument is discovered during demining operations in Shusha city, work must be immediately stopped, and the body (structure) designated by the relevant executive authority should be informed, according to the proposed amendments to the Law "On the Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan – the City of Shusha," Report informs.

    The draft law was submitted for discussion at a meeting of the Parliament's Committee on Agrarian Policy.

    According to the draft law, the decision to continue the work is made by the specified body (structure). Demining operations in areas of historical and archaeological significance will be carried out with the participation of a representative of this body.

    The draft law was developed to regulate demining activities in Azerbaijan, establish legal and organizational frameworks, ensure legal and social protection for workers involved in demining, and provide assistance to mine victims.

