New military transport aircraft added to Azerbaijani Army's arsenal

New military transport aircraft have been added to the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

According to Report, the IL-76 military transport aircraft and the newly commissioned C-27J military cargo aircraft were showcased today at the military parade held in Baku.

The formation flight was piloted by Lieutenant Colonel Zafar Farhadov, Colonel Ruslan Alakbarov, recipient of the Bravery (Rashadat) order, and Colonel Vugar Salahov, recipient of the Karabakh Order.