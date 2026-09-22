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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Turkish delegation

    Military
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 17:51
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Turkish delegation

    On September 22, the First Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with the Head of the International Joint Strategic Command of the General Staff of Türkiye, Colonel General Sebahattin Kılınç, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, welcoming the delegation, Colonel General Karim Valiyev stated that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are founded on the principles of historical friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership.

    The sides noted that joint military exercises involving servicemen from both countries make a significant contribution to enhancing the professional training of personnel, expanding the exchange of experience, and further strengthening cooperation between the two armed forces.

    The meeting also featured a detailed exchange of views on military and military education issues, military-technical cooperation, regional security, and a number of other issues of common interest.

    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Turkish delegation
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Turkish delegation

    Karim Valiyev Ministry of Defense Joint exercises Defense cooperation Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Photo
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