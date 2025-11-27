Azerbaijani Defense Minister Hasanov receives Israeli delegation

Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation led by Head of Israel's Defense Research and Development Directorate (DDR&D) at Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Dr. Daniel Gold, Report informs.

According to the Azerbaijani defense ministry, Zakir Hasaov expressed his satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between his country and Israel, particularly in the military-technical sphere.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of reciprocal visits in fostering progress in military cooperation. Both sides exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest.