    • 05 January, 2026
    • 08:30
    Azerbaijan, United States discuss enhancement of military cooperation

    On January 4, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the US Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and other members of the House of Representatives who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the meeting at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States and noted that these relations are of particular importance for both countries.

    Markwayne Mullin, in his turn, emphasized that mutual visits and meetings held in various formats are effective in expanding bilateral relations.

    At the meeting, the current state, new opportunities, and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the military, military-technical, and military educational fields were discussed, and an extensive exchange of views was held on many other issues of common interest.

