Azerbaijan, Turkey hold joint tactical exercises - PHOTOS

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Under an agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the two countries’ Armed Forces have launched joint tactical exercises in Baku and Nakhchivan.

Report informs, one of the stages of the exercise in Nakhchivan will be held under supervision of Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Commander of the third army of Turkey, Army General Umit Dundar.

The exercises will run until May 16.