 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan, Turkey hold joint tactical exercises - PHOTOS

    Armed Forces of the two countries’have launched joint tactical exercises in Baku and Nakhchivan

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Under an agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the two countries’ Armed Forces have launched joint tactical exercises in Baku and Nakhchivan.

    Report informs, one of the stages of the exercise in Nakhchivan will be held under supervision of Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Commander of the third army of Turkey, Army General Umit Dundar.

    The exercises will run until May 16.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi