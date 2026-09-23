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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Trump shares Hikmat Hajiyev's interview with Newsmax

    Media
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 10:27
    Trump shares Hikmat Hajiyev's interview with Newsmax

    US President Donald Trump has shared an interview with Newsmax by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, on Truth Social, Report informs.

    In the interview, the presidential assistant highlighted Azerbaijan as a reliable and trustworthy partner for the US in the South Caucasus region.

    Hikmat Hajiyev also emphasized the significant contribution made by US President Donald Trump toward achieving peace between Baku and Yerevan.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Donald Trump Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
    Tramp Hikmət Hacıyevin "Newsmax" nəşrinə müsahibəsini paylaşıb
    Photo
    Трамп поделился интервью Хикмета Гаджиева изданию NewsMax

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