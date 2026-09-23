US President Donald Trump has shared an interview with Newsmax by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, on Truth Social, Report informs.

In the interview, the presidential assistant highlighted Azerbaijan as a reliable and trustworthy partner for the US in the South Caucasus region.

Hikmat Hajiyev also emphasized the significant contribution made by US President Donald Trump toward achieving peace between Baku and Yerevan.