Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan, Russia discuss military and technical cooperation

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 23:44
    Azerbaijan, Russia discuss military and technical cooperation

    As part of meetings aimed at developing Azerbaijan's military-technical cooperation with other countries during the ADEX 2026 Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition at the Baku Expo Center, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasiliy Osmakov.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the sides discussed the role of military and military-technical cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

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    На полях выставки ADEX 2026 обсуждено развитие азербайджано-российских военных связей
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