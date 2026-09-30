Azerbaijan, Russia discuss military and technical cooperation

As part of meetings aimed at developing Azerbaijan's military-technical cooperation with other countries during the ADEX 2026 Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition at the Baku Expo Center, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasiliy Osmakov.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the sides discussed the role of military and military-technical cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.