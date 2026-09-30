Azerbaijan, Russia discuss military and technical cooperation
Military
- 30 September, 2026
- 23:44
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
As part of meetings aimed at developing Azerbaijan's military-technical cooperation with other countries during the ADEX 2026 Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition at the Baku Expo Center, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasiliy Osmakov.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the sides discussed the role of military and military-technical cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
23:57
Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countriesOther countries
23:43
Photo
Video
Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludesForeign policy
23:39
US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter showsOther countries
23:28
Photo
Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibitionMilitary
23:10
Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15Other countries
22:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issuesForeign policy
22:32
Photo
Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flagForeign policy
22:09
Photo
Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations LeagueFootball
21:52