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    Axios: Rubio ordered Iranian delegation to leave New York

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 08:16
    Axios: Rubio ordered Iranian delegation to leave New York

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanded on Monday that the Iranian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly immediately leave the country after negotiations stalled, according to a US official and a second source with knowledge of the matter, Report informs via Axios.

    Among those ordered to leave New York was Rubio's Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

    "Secretary Rubio kicked out the Iranian delegation who had overstayed their welcome. The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go," the US official said.

    On Monday morning, the White House thought there might be progress in talks with Iran later in the day. But by late afternoon it became clear negotiations were at a stalemate.

    Then on Monday evening, at Rubio's orders, the U.S. mission to the UN told the Iranian mission to the UN that Araghchi's delegation had to leave New York immediately, according to the US official.

    The Iranian delegation, including Araghchi, left for the airport several hours later and boarded a flight from New York to Doha at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

    Marco Rubio Abbas Araghchi United States of America Islamic Republic of Iran
    "Axios": Rubio İran nümayəndələrinin Nyu-Yorkdan çıxmasını tələb edib
    Axios: Рубио потребовал от иранской делегации покинуть Нью-Йорк
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