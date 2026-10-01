Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan to implement specialized digital transformation training programs by year-end

    ICT
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 12:13
    Azerbaijan to implement specialized digital transformation training programs by year-end

    Specialized training programs in the field of digital transformation will be implemented in Azerbaijan by the end of this year, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at the first panel session of the Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying new topics will also be explored during this period in accordance with the requests of partner countries.

    "All of this is the cornerstone of a sustainable digital mechanism aimed at enhancing national digital capacity," he said.

    Samaddin Asadov Media Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Azərbaycanda rəqəmsal transformasiya üzrə ixtisaslaşmış təlim proqramları reallaşdırılacaq
    В Азербайджане организуют программы обучения по цифровой трансформации
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed