Azerbaijan to implement specialized digital transformation training programs by year-end

Specialized training programs in the field of digital transformation will be implemented in Azerbaijan by the end of this year, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at the first panel session of the Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying new topics will also be explored during this period in accordance with the requests of partner countries.

"All of this is the cornerstone of a sustainable digital mechanism aimed at enhancing national digital capacity," he said.