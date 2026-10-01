Azerbaijan wins more medals at Mingachevir Regatta-2026 – UPDATED

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijani athletes have won more medals at the international Mingachevir Regatta-2026 tournament.

According to Report correspondent covering the event in Mingachevir, in the 500m single kayak race among athletes born in 2008–2009, Alimurad Hajizada took first place, Giyas Ahmadov finished second, and Tengiz Gagnidze came third.

Huseyn Samadli won a bronze medal in the 500m single canoe race among athletes born in 2008–2009.

Mustafa Valizada (2010–2011) became the champion in the 500m single kayak race.

In rowing among athletes born in 2008–2009, the pair of Azer Ilyasov and Isabala Dadashzada won silver, while Tunar Mammadzada and Ismayil Shirinov took bronze.

11:37

Azerbaijan has won more medals at the international Mingachevir Regatta-2026 tournament.

According to Report correspondent covering the event in Mingachevir, Nizami Karimov and Magsud Mantaev finished third in the 200m double kayak race among athletes born in 2010–2011. Among athletes born in 2008–2009, the pair of Giyas Ahmadov and Tengiz Gagnidze became champions, while Sabir Aghayev and Mikail Veliyev won bronze.

Azerbaijani athletes won a total of 11 medals during the first two days of the competition in Fuzuli and Mingachevir.

More than 100 young rowers from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan are taking part in the tournament.