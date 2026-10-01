Khalafov: Azerbaijan will continue to advance co-op within CICA

Azerbaijan will continue to promote cooperation within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, said at the First CICA Media Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan has contributed to CICA's institutional development during its chairmanship: "Our country has also contributed to the organization's transformation into an international organization and to the expansion of multilateral cooperation. In this context, strengthening mutual trust and promoting multilateral cooperation remain among the key priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship agenda."

The 7th CICA Summit is scheduled to be held on October 15.