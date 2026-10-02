President Ilham Aliyev: The New Azerbaijan Party is the largest political force in the South Caucasus
Domestic policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 10:44
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"The New Azerbaijan Party is the largest political force not only in Azerbaijan, but in the entire South Caucasus," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informar.
Emphasizing that the party has been in power for more than thirty years, the head of state noted: "The activists of our party have a very large share and a great contribution to the successful and honorable path our country has traversed in recent years."
İlham Əliyev: Yeni Azərbaycan Partiyası Cənubi Qafqazın ən böyük siyasi qüvvəsidir
Ильхам Алиев: ПЕА - крупнейшая политической сила не только Азербайджана, но и Южного Кавказа
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