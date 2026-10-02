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    Matthew Bryza: US supported energy projects based on interests of global markets

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 10:42
    Matthew Bryza: US supported energy projects based on interests of global markets

    The United States supported energy projects not to gain access to hydrocarbons, but based on the interests of global markets, Matthew Bryza, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Board Member at the Jamestown Foundation, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    "The United States did not participate in these projects with the goal of gaining access to hydrocarbons or controlling them. This was viewed from the perspective of how best to ensure the national interests of the US. We all believe that US national interests are best served when the interests of its partners and allies are best served," Bryza noted.

    The diplomat emphasized the importance of diversifying energy supply routes and preventing their concentration in specific geographical bottlenecks.

    "One of the key interests was to ensure that the largest oil and gas reserves since Alaska's North Slope were not routed through geographical bottlenecks such as the Strait of Hormuz or the Black Sea Straits," Bryza said.

    According to him, Washington sought to facilitate the entry of producing countries' energy resources into international markets. In addition, he pointed to the significance of effective interagency coordination when implementing the US side's foreign economic policy.

    CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Matthew Bryza
    Metyu Brayza: ABŞ enerji layihələrini qlobal bazarların maraqlarından çıxış edərək dəstəkləyib
    Мэтью Брайза: США поддерживали энергопроекты, исходя из интересов глобальных рынков
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