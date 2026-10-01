Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan stepped up investment cooperation over past 5 years

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan have intensified investment cooperation over the past five years, especially after 2022, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, said at a panel session within the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, despite existing challenges, the Middle Corridor is of utmost importance.

Gela Bezhuashvili, a board member of Strategy International (SI) Ltd. and former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Georgia, noted the need to determine the countries' needs and assess their potential, as well as exchange experiences and move from discussions to concrete actions.

First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Sodiq Safoyev emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation, interacting with the intellectual community, and developing scientific ties.

In turn, Philip Reeker, Partner and Lead of the Europe and Eurasia practice at the US-based DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group, stated the importance of leveraging the geographical position of the region's countries to develop connectivity and noted the role of political leadership.