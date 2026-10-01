Azerbaijan, Greece mull expansion of energy, transport ties

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Azerbaijan and Greece have discussed increasing trade and mutual investments, as well as expanding cooperation in the fields of energy and transport connections, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

According to him, the discussions took place during a meeting with the co-chair of the Azerbaijani-Greek intergovernmental commission, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Haris Theoharis, prior to the 6th meeting of the commission.

The minister noted that the meeting participants also addressed steps to develop business relations through specific projects.