Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan, Greece mull expansion of energy, transport ties

    Energy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 13:02
    Azerbaijan, Greece mull expansion of energy, transport ties

    Azerbaijan and Greece have discussed increasing trade and mutual investments, as well as expanding cooperation in the fields of energy and transport connections, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

    According to him, the discussions took place during a meeting with the co-chair of the Azerbaijani-Greek intergovernmental commission, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Haris Theoharis, prior to the 6th meeting of the commission.

    The minister noted that the meeting participants also addressed steps to develop business relations through specific projects.

    Azerbaijan, Greece mull expansion of energy, transport ties
    Azerbaijan, Greece mull expansion of energy, transport ties

    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan-Greece relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Yunanıstanla enerji və nəqliyyat bağlantılarının genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Греция обсудили расширение энергетических и транспортных связей
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