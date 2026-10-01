Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Baku landmarks to be illuminated with projection of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 12:49
    Baku landmarks to be illuminated with projection of Chinese flag

    Baku's Olympic Stadium and the Heydar Aliyev Center will be illuminated with a projection of China"s national flag this evening.

    According to the Chinese Embassy in Baku, cited by Report, the initiative is being held to mark October 1, the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

    Azerbaijan-China relations Chinese Embassy
    Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu və Heydər Əliyev Mərkəzi Çin bayrağının təsviri ilə işıqlandırılacaq
    Бакинские достопримечательности подсветят проекцией флага Китая
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