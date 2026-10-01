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    Azerbaijan's chairmanship discussed at CICA Media Forum

    Media
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 12:42
    Azerbaijan's chairmanship discussed at CICA Media Forum

    A panel session titled Azerbaijan's Chairmanship: Initiatives, Cooperation, Results has been held as part of the Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

    The session was moderated by Orkhan Amashov, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the ANEWZ international TV channel.

    Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov noted that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, the main focus is on cooperation and development in the areas of economic development, digital systems, transport networks, and environmental sustainability.

    According to him, specialized training programs in the field of digital transformation will be implemented by the end of the year.

    Deputy Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova emphasized the role of media in disseminating reliable information, shaping a responsible approach, and public values.

    Chairman of the Radio and Television Supreme Council of Türkiye (RTÜK) Mehmet Daniş stated that Türkiye supports the transformation of CICA into an international organization.

    The panel session continued with discussions.

    Azerbaijan's chairmanship discussed at CICA Media Forum
    Azerbaijan's chairmanship discussed at CICA Media Forum
    Azerbaijan's chairmanship discussed at CICA Media Forum
    Azerbaijan's chairmanship discussed at CICA Media Forum
    Azerbaijan's chairmanship discussed at CICA Media Forum

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Orkhan Amashov Media cooperation
    Photo
    AQEM-in Media Forumunda Azərbaycanın sədrliyi müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    На Медиафоруме СВМДА обсудили председательство Азербайджана
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