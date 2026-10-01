Azerbaijan-Oman Fund to join Azer-Turk Bank shareholders

Stay up to date with the top news!

The Azerbaijan-Oman Direct Investment Fund will become a shareholder in state-owned Azer-Turk Bank OJSC through the acquisition of newly issued shares.

According to Report, citing the bank, the potential investment is planned to be carried out through an additional share issue, which will increase the bank's authorized capital.

The relevant agreement was signed during the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), held in Baku on September 25-26 under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev.

Azer-Turk Bank was established in 1995 and currently has an authorized capital of 100.5 million manats (just over $59.1 million). The bank's shares are owned by SOCAR (51%), the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy (24%) on behalf of the Azerbaijani government, Türkiye's Ziraat Bank (12.37%), Ziraat Bank International (1.08%), AzRe Reinsurance OJSC (6.55%), and Gala Life Insurance OJSC (5%).