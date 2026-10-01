Mukhtar Babayev meets Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Katsuya Watanabe

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Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Affairs Mukhtar Babayev has met with Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Katsuya Watanabe, Report informs.

"Please[d] to meet with Katsuya Watanabe, Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan. Expressed appreciation for his contribution to strengthening Azerbaijan–Japan relations and our cooperation on climate and environmental issues," Babayev said on X.

Muhtar Babayev said he wished Ambassador Watanabe every success in his future endeavors and "expressed our best wishes for the next chapter of his diplomatic career."